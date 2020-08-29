Wuhan, August 29: All schools and kindergartens will be reopened in China’s Wuhan city, Ground Zero for the COVID-19 pandemic, from Tuesday, i.e. September 1. Notably, Wuhan was the hardest-hit city of China due to COVID-19. The first coronavirus case was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year. Wuhan Official Zhang Yuxin Sacked for Poor Management After New COVID-19 Cases Found in the Epicentre of Coronavirus Outbreak.

According to reports, over 2,800 educational institutions will reopen for the autumn semester. Meanwhile, around 1.4 million students will attend schools for almost eight months. The city’s administration has also drawn up emergency plans regarding this. Earlier this week, Wuhan University also reopened.

Students are also advised to wear masks to and from a school, reported global news agency Reuters. The administration also asked students to avoid public transport. The educational institutions have also been ordered to buy disease control equipment. Schools have been advised to carry out drills and training sessions. Meanwhile, foreign students and teachers who have not received any intimation from schools will not be allowed to return to China. 'World vs Wuhan' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online After Pics of Recent Pool Party Go Viral, Netizens Tackle Their Shock and Sadness With Humour.

The city was under a complete lockdown for 76-days earlier this year for containing the spread of coronavirus. Since May 18, no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the city. So Far, China has recorded over 85,000 COVID-19 cases. The deadly virus has claimed over 4,600 lives in China until now.

Globally, COVID-19 cases crossed 2.4 million, with the United States being the worst affected country, followed by Brazil. COVID-19 also claimed the lives of more than 840,000 people. Maximum of the fatalities have been reported in the US. Meanwhile, India is the third worst-hit country.

