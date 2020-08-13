Beijing, August 13: A sample of frozen Chinese imported in Shenzhen, Chinese City, from Brazil has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, the local government said in a statement. The positive sample appears to be taken from the surface of Chicken wings. The infection was reported after the local disease control centre took a sample from the meat, a routine procedure since June.

According to reports, the Chicken was exported from Aurora Alimentos plant in Brazil's Santa Catarina. Authorities conducted tests of individuals of people who came in contact with the meat. However, all of them tested negative. Coronavirus Can Spread Through Food? Shrimp Samples Imported Into China From Equadorian Companies Test COVID-19 Positive, Country Bans Temporary Imports.

Authorities said that people need to be cautious while buying imported meat and seafood and necessary precautions should be taken to reduce infection risks. On Tuesday, three packaging samples of imported frozen seafood was found COVID-19 positive.

Apart from screening all meat and seafood containers, China has also suspended meat imports from various origins, including Brazil. According to experts, coronavirus is capable of infiltrating food and packaging materials. However, it cannot reproduce and survive for a long time on non-living things.

