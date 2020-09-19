Washington, September 19: The United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared her last wish just days before her death. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had said that her last wish was to not be replaced until a new president was sworn-in. Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera. Ruth Bader Ginsburg No More: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Pledges Quick Vote on Next Justice; Joe Biden Disagrees.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," reported NPR quoting Ginsburg as saying. The US Supreme Court Justice died on Friday. She was of 87 years. Ruth Bader Ginsburg No More: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Others Mourn the Loss of US Supreme Court Justice.

Ginsburg was also the second female US Supreme Court justice and a well-celebrated public figure in the history of the USA. As per reports, she died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Hours after the US Supreme Court Justice's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates. However, Democratic nominee Joe Biden vigorously disagreed, declaring that "voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice to consider." Notably, Ginsburg's death could significantly affect the US presidential elections.

