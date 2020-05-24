Eid ul Fitr 2020: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Wins Hearts on Twitter For 'Assalam Alaikum' Greetings to Muslims

Jacinda Ardern wishing Eid to Kiwi Muslims | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Auckland, May 25: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won hearts of netizens for her warm and touching greetings to the Muslim community on occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2020. Unlike a statement issued by most world leaders to wish adherents of Islamic faith, Ardern released a video message to reach out to Kiwi Muslims on the special occasion. Eid in Australia on May 25 as Shawwal Crescent Moon Not Sighted, New Zealand Celebrates Eid-al-Fitr Today.

Ardern began her message with "Assalam Alaikum", the traditional salutation used by Muslims to greet each other. She spoke about the importance of values transmitted through Ramadan and Eid, while also stating that the festival is being observed in a first-of-its-kind manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a difficult time for everyone including our Kiwi Muslims and I’ve been pleased to see New Zealand is responding with unity, kindness and generosity," Ardern said.

“Although you might not be able to come together and connect as you normally would. As we all stay in our bubbles. I wish you all the very best on this special occasion. Eid Mubarak! (sic)," she further added.

Ardern's Eid Greetings Wins Hearts on Twitter

New Zealand’s PM @jacindaardern wishing EID to our Kiwi Muslims (and those in the rest of the world): and showing yet again what a class act she is. #EidUlFitr #Hilal #EidUIFitr #Eid2020 #Eid pic.twitter.com/CCAKZgrCzm — Ayisha (@AyishaViews) May 24, 2020

'True Motivational Leader'

@jacindaardern Eid Mubarak to the lady who represents the true motivational leader https://t.co/PZivCODTvn — Kaeshir Waiwophhh (@jinnipoot) May 24, 2020

'Can She Lead The Whole World, Please?'

Can she just be the leader of the whole world please!! https://t.co/9s1WiUZL8E — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) May 23, 2020

'World Will be a Better Place If...'

I wish all countries had generous, empathetic, genuine leaders like her! The world would be a better place. https://t.co/We1lr9kwur — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) May 23, 2020

'What Leadership Looks Like'

The Prime Minister of New Zealand is what leadership looks like. Eid Mubarak. https://t.co/RUcF5DOA73 — Carl Malamud (@carlmalamud) May 24, 2020

Ardern had similarly drawn praise for the manner in which she addressed the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019. The fatal attack had claimed the lives of more than 70 people, as a white supremacist launched open fire at a Friday congregational prayers. In her reachout to the victims' kin following the attack, Ardern had even donned the hijab or head-covering to show her respect towards the Islamic values.