Paris, July 2: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Iran's nuclear program and the Ukraine situation in their first phone conversation since 2022. On Iran, Macron emphasised that as permanent members of the UN Security Council, France and Russia share responsibilities under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), according to the Elysee Palace.

He underscored the urgent need for Iran to comply with its obligations and cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) so that inspectors can resume their work without delay, Xinhua news agency reported. Nevertheless, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to a diplomatic path toward a lasting and rigorous resolution of Iran's nuclear and missile activities, as well as its role in the region, the Elysee Palace said. 'Russians and Ukrainians Are One People': Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Whole of Ukraine Is Ours, Hints at Possible Capture of Sumy City (Watch Video).

The two leaders agreed to coordinate efforts and maintain further discussions on the matter, the Elysee Palace added. A statement issued by Kremlin on the conversation said that the presidents stressed the importance of respecting Iran's legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy and continuing its commitments under the NPT, including cooperation with the IAEA.

On Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said Macron reiterated France's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He urged the swift establishment of a ceasefire and the initiation of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia aimed at achieving a firm and lasting resolution to the conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron Breaks Protocol, Personally Sees Off PM Narendra Modi at Marseille Airport As He Departs for US (See Pics and Watch Video).

Regarding the situation around Ukraine, Putin said that the Ukrainian conflict is "a direct consequence of Western policies," adding that such policies are now "prolonging hostilities" by supplying Ukraine with various modern weapons, according to Kremlin. On prospects for a peaceful settlement, Putin stressed comprehensive and long-term solutions that address the root causes of the Ukraine crisis and "take into account new territorial realities," Kremlin added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).