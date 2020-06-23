Berlin, June 23: The first local lockdown, since lifting of nationwide curbs, was ordered by Germany on Tuesday. The provincial government of North Rhine-Westphalia announced the fresh restrictions measures in Gutersloh district. The entire district would be placed under a strict lockdown as 1,500 people have tested positive.

Those who have contracted the contagious disease are all workers at a slaughterhouse based in Gutersloh, the district based in western Germany. A statement was issued by North Rhine-Westphalia premier Armin Laschet to confirm the imposition of lockdown to contain the transmission. Coronavirus Second Wave: World to Brace For Round 2 of Pandemic? WHO Warns of Imminent Threat.

"For the first time in Germany, we will return an entire district to the measures that applied several weeks ago," Laschet said, adding that the restrictions would be same as that imposed between onset of March and first week of May.

Only essential services would remain available till the lockdown remains into force, whereas, most non-essential economic activities would be either be suspended or remain curtailed.

At the slaughterhouse where the 1,500 COVID-19 positive workers were employed, a total workforce strength of 7,000 was recorded till the past week. The health authorities have placed other workers also under the scanner.

The close contacts of those tested positive would also be quarantined or kept in home isolation for the next couple of weeks, an official said.

Germany, in terms of caseload, is the 11th worst-affected nation in the world with a total of 192,119 cases. The country has recorded 8,969 deaths - way lower than France, Italy, Spain and the UK -- the four countries ravaged by the virus outbreak in Europe.

