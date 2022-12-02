Berlin, December 2: A 72-year-old German woman has been arrested after she allegedly turned off her roommate’s ventilator in hospital because the sound of the machine annoyed her. Police said the woman did the crime twice. The incident took place in the south-western city of Mannheim on November 29 evening.

The 79-year-old roommate was luckily revived by the doctors and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said. abcnews reported that the hospital staff had told the woman that the ventilator was vital for the patient but still she switched it off again later in the evening.

Police said that the woman had switched off her roommate's ventilator at around 8 pm first because she was highly disturbed by the noise that the oxygen device was generating. However, the hospital staff informed her that the oxygen supply was a vital measure but she is said to have switched off the device again around 9pm. However, the hospital officials revived her in time.

The woman was detained on suspicion of attempted manslaughter after the incident on Tuesday evening. The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

