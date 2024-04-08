Ghana, April 8: Amid the uproar surrounding the marriage of a 63-year-old priest to a 12-year-old girl in Nungua, Ghana, a church official from the Gborbu Palace has stepped forward to defend the union. Reverend Dr DN Gyasi-Ankrah, representing the palace, argued that the marriage was not physical but rather a spiritual union between the girl and a deity. Gyasi-Ankrah adamantly defended the marriage, asserting that the priest acted as a "vessel for a deity" that had purportedly claimed the girl as its wife.

According to a report by the Mirror, Gyasi-Ankrah further emphasised that in this spiritual context, the concept of child marriage or betrothal does not apply, as the girl is considered the wife of the deity named Gborbu, and not the priest Gborbu Wulomo. In defence of the union, Gyasi-Ankrah explained that the ceremony is part of a tradition where the priest is required to marry a virgin, and due to the unavailability of virgin girls above nine years old in Nungua, the priest had chosen the girl when she was just six years old. Ghana Priest Marriage: 63-Year-Old Spiritual Leader Gborbu Wulomo Defends Marrying 12-Year-Old Girl Amid Social Media Outrage, Says No Sexual Duties Until She Becomes Adult.

As per the report, Gyasi-Ankrah dismissed concerns about the girl's age, asserting that in the spiritual realm, age holds no significance, and maturity is the defining factor. He stated that the girl's acceptance or preference for her role is irrelevant as she is under the possession of the spirit, which could manifest at any time. He further claimed that the girl's parents supported her in her role and insisted that she was content with her duties. Ghana: 63-Year-Old Priest Marries 12-Year-Old Girl, Sparks Outrage.

Amid conflicting reports about the girl's age, Wor Lumo Boni Nuumo Noi Osekan kpeneku, a member of the Nungua Traditional Council, clarified that she was actually 16 years old, older than initially reported. While acknowledging her underage status by legal standards, he denied that she was married, asserting that the focus should not be on marital status but on her role within the spiritual context. The church's defence has added another layer of complexity to the already controversial situation, prompting further scrutiny and debate about the intersection of tradition, religion, and legal standards in Ghanaian society.

