Washington, August 26: Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, has a piece of advice for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. She said, "Whatever happens, do not concede defeat on the night of the Nov. 3 election." She elaborated by saying that Biden should refuse to concede until all votes are counted in a tight and possibly drawn-out contest.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as many as half of the US voters are expected to cast their votes by mail this year, but not all state and local officials have the capacity to count mail ballots as quickly as those cast in person. Hillary Clinton Becomes Latest Democrat to Endorse Joe Biden to Challenge Donald Trump in Upcoming US Presidential Elections 2020.

Hillary Clinton's Advice For Joe Biden Ahead of US Presidential Elections 2020:

Clinton, a former U.S. secretary of state, was speaking an interview on Showtime’s “The Circus,” a portion of which was released on Tuesday. Donald Trump, who is expected on Thursday to formally accept his party’s nomination for the election, has also criticised mail voting because it might slow down vote counting.

