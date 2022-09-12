Islamabad, September 12: A plane carrying former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather conditions over the weekend, a leader of his party has clarified, dismissing reports that the ex-premier escaped a "plane accident" after the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical fault.

The clarification came from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azhar Mashwani in response to reports claiming that Khan, 69, escaped a plane crash after it experienced technical glitches. Imran Khan Escapes Plane Crash: Former Pakistan PM’s Aircraft Develops Technical Problem Midair, Lands Safely Averting Fatal Accident.

Khan was on his way to Gujranwala city in Punjab province to address a public gathering on Saturday. “Reports of any technical fault in the aircraft are incorrect,” Mashwani wrote on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

"Chairman Imran Khan's plane was brought back to Islamabad shortly after takeoff due to bad weather conditions," he said. He continued his journey to the venue by road after landing.

Khan is currently addressing rallies across Pakistan to mobilise support for his demand to hold early elections. Earlier this month, a vehicle of Imran's security convoy caught fire in Islamabad. However, the former premier was not hurt in the incident.

The incident occurred while Khan was returning to his Bani Gala residence in the federal capital after attending a public rally in Gujrat in Punjab province.