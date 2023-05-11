Milan, May 11: A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured.

Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy's finance and fashion capital. Blast in Italy: Several Vehicles Go Up in Flames After Explosion in Centre of Milan.

Van Explodes in Central Milan

#BREAKING: Powerful explosion in Milan, Italy after a truck carrying oxygen cylinder explodes setting fire to several vehicles around. pic.twitter.com/A60iMneNUN — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 11, 2023

Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported. Texas Farm Fire: 18,000 Cows Killed in 'Deadliest' Barn Blaze in US, Videos Show Horrifying Visuals and Huge Clouds of Smoke After Explosion.

One person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky. Witnesses reported a loud explosion at around 11:45 am.