Arcane approach to customer needs, low readiness for digital services and declining post-COVID revenues, are but a few of the Telecom maladies that plague the vast majority of global operators today.

In dissecting the looming telecom catastrophe, industry analysts float two main problems accelerating telco decay being 1) a total loss of control over key services in the operators’ value chain (e.g., trade-in, insurance etc.) and 2) general operator dis-attachment from modern customer needs and lack of readiness for transforming operator services to all-digital.

On the first point, mega corporate ‘scavengers’ simply carve away business from the operators’ traditionally in-house money-making services such as trade-in and various types of insurance. They simply do it better – and by ‘they’ we refer to the major industry players such as Asurion, Assurant, AmTrust and others - that were quick to plunge into the void left by telco managements of the world. Operators are essentially leaving money on the table with billions of dollars now migrating to 3rd party providers in a form of base such as financing, leasing, buyback and trade-in now being provided to operators on an outsource basis.

For telcos to survive the oncoming famous ‘John Snow’ winter, they need to retake these services in-house for full EBITA-enhancing vertical integration that will grow their revenues from services beyond the core. These non-core services from the ‘Digital Transformation’ playbook that essentially preaches to move away from the segregated IT systems and archaic data silos, and run (yes, literally run (!) with a great sense of urgency), towards digital everything. This digital transformation means migrating to unified data, omni-channel analytics and services systems that enable flexibility to seamlessly adapt novel digital services on-the-fly AND make frequent adaptations according to the ever-changing market needs.

Under normal terms, all the above said means years and years of long-term multibillion-dollar projects necessary to bring operators towards the 21st century. It is a monumental task causing over 90% of global telcos to struggle with even the first step of deciding on the digital transformation project initiation and its required scope.

Enter mce Systems from Israel.

Let’s start by stating that this under-the-radar tech company came to light when top industry executives started migrating to join mce ranks over the past year. Telco and integrators’ hall-of-fame brands such as Teresa Ostapower (SVP AT&T), Mike Sutcliff (former CEO Accenture), IU Kim (former President SK Telecom), Robert Hackl (SVP Sprint) and others, have all joined forces in Tel-Aviv to act on a multibillion-dollar lifeline to be offered to telcos in the form of mce solutions for digital transformation readiness.

mce has been preaching of the coming winter for the past 15 years to anyone who would be willing to listen, and to those who did, they have provided solutions for digital transformation that preserved telecom precious ARPU in billions of dollars annually.

Not all telcos were blind to the problem. Players such as Turkcell, Softbank ad AT&T were vigilant enough to focus on revenues beyond core and developed these capabilities in time but even they did not manage to solve the problem in full.

Among the telcos who were convinced and took on mce as advisors and prime implementors of the transformation doctrine we can find Vodafone, Telefonica, AT&T, Sprint, O2, Rogers, Telus and many others.

There is no question that hindsight is always 20/20. This is why foresight, the likes of mce’s vision and its subsequent solutions - is measured in billions. Telecom operators are facing near-death experience within the next decade. mce is the first to offer the Red Pill to those who do not burry their heads in the bliss of ignorance.