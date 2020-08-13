Washington, August 13: United States Government has announced national interest exceptions to Presidential Proclamations (10014 and 10052) suspending the entry of immigrants and non-immigrants presenting a risk to the US labour market during the economic recovery following the novel coronavirus outbreak. H1B Visa: Donald Trump Admin Allows H1B Visa Holders to Enter US if They Are Returning to the Same Jobs They Had Prior to the Proclamation of Visa Ban.

Both Presidential Proclamations (10014 & 10052) include exceptions, including excepting for people whose travel would be in the national interest, as determined by the government.

Exceptions for H-1B Applicants:

For travel as a public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit.

Travel supported by a request from a US govt agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations.

Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification.

Travel by technical specialists, senior level managers, and other workers whose travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States.

Exceptions for H-2B Applicants:

Travel based on a request from a U.S. government agency or entity to meet critical foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations.

Travel necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States (e.g. those working in forestry and conservation, nonfarm animal caretakers, etc).

Exceptions For J-1 Applicants Are:

Travel to provide care for a minor U.S. citizen, LPR, or nonimmigrant in lawful status by an au pair possessing special skills required for a child with particular needs (e.g., medical, special education, or sign language).

Travel by an au pair that prevents a U.S. citizen, lawful permanent resident, or other nonimmigrant in lawful status from becoming a public health charge or ward of the state of a medical or other public funded institution.

Childcare services provided for a child whose parents are involved with the provision of medical care to individuals who have contracted COVID-19 or medical research at United States facilities to help the United States combat COVID-19.

An exchange program conducted pursuant to an MOU, Statement of Intent, or other valid agreement or arrangement between a foreign government and any federal, state, or local government entity in the United States that is designed to promote U.S. national interests if the agreement or arrangement with the foreign government was in effect prior to the effective date of the Presidential Proclamation.

Interns and Trainees on U.S. government agency-sponsored programs (those with a program number beginning with "G-3" on Form DS-2019): An exchange visitor participating in an exchange visitor program in which he or she will be hosted by a U.S. government agency and the program supports the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States.

Critical foreign policy objectives: This only includes programs where an exchange visitor participating in an exchange program that fulfills critical and time sensitive foreign policy objectives.

Specialized Teachers in Accredited Educational Institutions with a program number beginning with "G-5" on Form DS-2019

Exceptions for L-1A Applicants:

Travel as a public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit.

Travel based on a request from a U.S. government agency or entity to meet critical foreign policy objectives or satisfy treaty or contractual obligations.

Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification.

Travel by a senior level executive or manager filling a critical business need of an employer meeting a critical infrastructure need.

The US Government has also laid out exceptions for J-1, L-1A, L-1B, H-4, L-2, and J-2 applicants which can be checked on https://travel.state.gov/ or by Clicking Here. Travellers who believe their travel falls into one of these categories or is otherwise in the national interest may request a visa application appointment at the closest Embassy or Consulate.

