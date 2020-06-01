Washington DC: Fire Reported in Basement of 200-Year-Old St John's Episcopal Church

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Washington, June 1: A fire was reported in the basement of the 200-year-old St John's Episcopal Church in Washington DC. District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services (DC Fire and EMS), the United States said that the fire is being extinguished.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday as more protests in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd are expected. The curfew will run until 6 a.m. Monday. The iconic church just blocks from the White House and is known as the “Church of the Presidents” because many presidents have attended services there, including President Donald Trump. Donald Trump Briefly Taken to Underground Bunker As Protestors Gathered Outside White House.

As protesters gathered outside the White House on Friday night in Washington DC, US President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the White House underground bunker. According to reports, protesters started firing near the White House as tensions with police mounted during a third straight night of demonstrations held in response to the death of George Floyd at police hands in Minnesota.