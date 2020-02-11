12 Arrested So Far in Mob Lynching Case in MP

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Twelve people have been arrested so far in connection with the Dhar mob lynching case, police said on Monday."12 people arrested so far, while 35 people have been identified. CCTV footage is being examined. Others will also be identified. Teams have been deployed to arrest all who are absconding," said Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh. "Yesterday night as well, we arrested an accused in the case. There were two people Bhuwan Singh and Avatar - who have been identified as the masterminds in this case and we are making all-out efforts to arrest them. A possibility is that some accused might have escaped to Gujarat," he added.Singh had said that the accused were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the lynching case. The 7-member team includes Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Patidar and City SP Sanjeev Mule, city in-charge of Sawai Singh Nagar. They will look into the incident where one person died and six people were injured after being thrashed by villagers in Borlai village in Dhar's Manawar area on Wednesday.Commenting on the incident, Home Minister Bala Bachchan had said that six cops including Dhar in-charge, SI and ASI have been suspended. (ANI)

