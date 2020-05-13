91 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Samples of 91 people in Indore district tested positive for COVID-19 while three people have died due to the disease here on Tuesday, according to the district health department.According to data released by Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) 91 samples tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in Indore district to 2107.The total death increased to 95 after three deaths were reported on May 12. (ANI)

