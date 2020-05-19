Air India Flights Depart with 183 Stranded Indians from Qatar

World. (File Image)

Doha [Qatar], May 18 (ANI): An Air India repatriation flight with 183 passengers took off from Qatar for Kozhikode, Kerala under the Vande Bharat Mission. The Air India flight IX-0374 took off from Hamad International Airport on Monday.Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in Qatar thanked Qatari authorities "for their continued support in clearing passenger lists speedily and for other assistance provided".The second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission began on May 16, after some 15,000 people were repatriated on 64 flights in the first phase.Under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, the government had announced, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be operated to bring back Indians from 40 countries in a week. (ANI)

