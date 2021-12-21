Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles has been unstoppable at the ticket window. Even after getting stiff competition from Spider-Man No Way Home, the South film has been performing great at the box office. Owing to this amazing news for the industry, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and congratulated Allu for Pushpa. He also mentioned that he's planning to watch the film soon. Even, Arjun replied to Akki's tweet with a heartwarming message. Check it out.

Akshay Kumar Congratulates Allu Arjun:

Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes . Congratulations to you too . Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again 🙏🏼 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 21, 2021

