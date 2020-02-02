All Preparations Made to Tackle Coronavirus: Kangra Officials

Dharamshala, Feb 2 (PTI) The state Heath Department has made all preparations to tackle the threat posed by novel coronavirus, officials said here on Sunday.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer Gurdarshan Gupta said though no case of coronavirus has been reported so far in the state, a counselling centre has been set up for foreigners at the McLeodganj Primary Health Centre.

The CMO said the Kangra district administration also held a meeting with regard to the virus with the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said all tourists coming to Dharamsala will be asked to fill a self-declaration form with regard to their travel to China or other affected countries.

A special ward has also been set up to deal with coronavirus patients at the Tanda Medical College Hospital.

