Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Amit Shah to Hold Three Public Rallies in National Capital Today

New Delhi, January 27: Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold three public rallies in the national capital on Monday to campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also hold three rallies here today. Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8 while votes will be counted on February 11.

Earlier on Sunday, addressing an election rally in Babarpur, Shah had raised a number of issues to attack the Opposition and alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speak the same language. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal to Hold Roadshows at Narela, Bawana and Gandhi Nagar Today.

He accused the Opposition leaders of seeking proof of strike on terror launch pads. "Why do Kejriwal, Rahul and Imran Khan speak in the same language? What is the relation between them? I am not able to understand this. Can the country be safe in their hands?" he asked.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the surgical strike and air strike to give a befitting lesson to terrorists."Narendra Modiji changed the country. Now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine so forcefully in Babarpur that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," he said in an apparent reference to the ongoing protests there.

