AP Govt May Move SC Against HC Verdict on Introducing English Medium in Government Schools

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said that the state government will go to the Supreme Court against the High court verdict of quashing the Government Orders (GOs) introducing English medium in government schools if needed.He said that the government will take a call after getting the verdict copy, and the court verdict should not be seen as a victory or failure for anybody."We will definitely try to provide English medium education to the poor and downtrodden students," he said.Addressing media persons at Amaravati, the Education Minister said that the High Court has quashed the GOs issued by the government for introducing English Medium in all government schools in a phased manner."TDP leaders announced that they welcomed the verdict, even before the judgment copy came out. The government wanted the poor people of the state to become English literates but TDP is politicizing the matter. It is unfortunate that they are using the court for their political motives," Suresh said."We have not yet received a copy of the verdict. It is the wish of the people that their children get education in the English medium. Parents Associations across the state have made resolutions in favour of English medium and sent to the government. We have already informed the court that the state government has decided to constitute Telugu Medium Schools, one each in every Mandal of the state, and transport of the students will also be taken care of," he said. Suresh said Telugu is a compulsory subject for all classes. "Our government has taken care that Telugu is not neglected. We have even designed bridge courses for teachers so that they can properly teach in English medium," he said. (ANI)

