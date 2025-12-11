Guna, December 11: After a video went viral online from Guna, MP, showing a man and woman engaging in obscene acts on the Bhais Bhuja Devi temple area, the police have arrested the two and filed an FIR. The Thana Bajrangarh police team acted promptly upon being made aware of the situation.

When speaking to the Guna SP (Superintendent of Police), he explained the situation as "The area's police were made aware of the video, which showcased the two people in a compromising position on temple premises. So, they acted swiftly by filing an FIR against the two under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 296 and 299, and... since this matter was related to religious sentiments, we created two teams to find the accused. They worked all night to check many CCTVs, and investigated the matter tirelessly to find the two involved and took them into custody." Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Seen Kissing, Grabbing Orchestra Girl's Breasts in Viral Clip, Alleges Political Conspiracy in Clarification.

The sections under which the FIR was filed were 296 and 299 in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These two sections deal with religious and PDA (Public display of affection). Section 296 punishes any obscene acts and singing which can lead to public annoyance. Since religious beliefs were also involved, Section 299, which prohibits insulting and deliberate acts to hurt others' religion, was also mentioned. It penalises such acts to maintain public order and decency. Kota: Couple Climbs Onto Police Vehicle, Performs Obscene Acts in Rajasthan; Video Goes Viral.

Furthermore, when Guna SP was asked if they chose the temple premises to follow trends and become viral intentionally, he stated, "The investigation is still ongoing, and if such revelations come out, we would inform the public of the same in a timely manner". This incident has garnered significant online attention since it was posted, with many calling for strict action against the couple.

