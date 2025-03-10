Takashi Nakajima, new President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd (Photo: HCIL)

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Honda Motor Co Ltd. has announced the appointment of Takashi Nakajima as the new President and CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL). He will assume office on April 1, 2025, following the company's annual management changes.

Nakajima will succeed Takuya Tsumura, who will transition to Honda's head office in Japan after a successful three-year tenure in India.

Under Tsumura's leadership, HCIL reinforced its premium brand positioning, expanded customer-centric solutions, and achieved substantial business growth. His tenure was marked by significant milestones, including the introduction of India's first mainstream hybrid model, the Honda City e:HEV, and the launch of Honda's global SUV, the Elevate.

He also laid the groundwork for Honda's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) for India. Additionally, HCIL witnessed a major expansion in its export business, including the commencement of exports of the Made-in-India Elevate to Japan.

Tsumura's emphasis on operational efficiency, marketing innovations, and customer engagement played a crucial role in enhancing HCIL's dealer profitability and overall consumer experience.

His integrated marketing campaigns effectively connected with diverse age groups, further strengthening Honda's market presence in India.

Bringing over three decades of experience, Takashi Nakajima has been associated with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. since 1994.

His expertise spans multiple international markets, including Japan, China, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Russia, where he has contributed in areas such as business planning, product planning, marketing, and sales promotion.

He has been serving as President of Honda Motor Russia since 2021, where he played a pivotal role in product planning, marketing, and corporate communication for Honda's automobile business in Japan's domestic market.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a premier automobile manufacturer in India, was established in December 1995 with a commitment to delivering cutting-edge passenger cars and innovative automotive technologies.

The company's corporate headquarters are located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, while its advanced manufacturing facility operates in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

Honda's vehicles are known for their advanced design, technological innovation, durability, In addition to new car sales, Honda offers pre-owned car buying and selling through its business function, Honda Auto Terrace. Honda Certified Pre-Owned Cars provide assured reliability. (ANI)

