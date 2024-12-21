CREDAI-MCHI and MAHAPREIT Sign MoU to Assess Air Emissions and Develop Roadmap for Decarbonization in the Construction Industry

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra), December 21: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body representing the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT), a Government of Maharashtra Undertaking. This initiative seeks to address air emissions and chart a roadmap for decarbonization and achieving net-zero emissions in the construction industry.

Also Read | Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa For Provident Fund Fraud Worth INR 23 Lakh.

The partnership focuses on evaluating the impact of construction activities on air quality, promoting improved construction techniques, and creating a framework to mitigate the environmental footprint of the sector. Under the MoU, a detailed study will be conducted to assess air emissions and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from construction activities and operational buildings. These findings will be disseminated to stakeholders to foster awareness and actionable insights. Additionally, the roadmap will emphasize eco-friendly construction practices and outline decarbonization targets while training stakeholders to implement these practices effectively.

Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI highlighted, "This collaboration underscores our commitment to sustainable development in the construction sector. By working with MAHAPREIT, we aim to set new benchmarks for environmental responsibility and create a robust roadmap for reducing emissions and achieving Net Zero targets,"

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: At Minus 8.5 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Records Lowest Minimum Temperature in 24 Years (Watch Video).

Bipin Shrimali, Managing Director of MAHAPREIT emphasized the organization's commitment, stating, "As a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, MAHAPREIT is committed to fostering sustainable infrastructure practices. Through this partnership with CREDAI-MCHI, we aim to identify actionable solutions for decarbonization and create a greener future for the construction industry."

The roles of both organizations are clearly defined under this collaboration. CREDAI-MCHI will provide access to construction sites, collaborate on analyzing technological studies, and execute joint initiatives aimed at achieving Net Zero goals. MAHAPREIT, leveraging its technical expertise, will identify pollution sources, conduct assessments, and provide guidance on sustainable practices.

This MoU, valid for 12 months, is a non-financial agreement, highlighting the shared vision of environmental and sustainability goals through joint efforts.

The agreement marks a pivotal step toward building a sustainable and eco-conscious construction ecosystem, benefiting both the environment and the wider community.

About MAHAPREIT

Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited is a wholly Subsidiary Company of Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation (MPBCDC), Government of Maharashtra State PSU. MAHAPREIT having objectives to establish and carry-on business of Generating, Trading, Operating, Leasing and Renting Renewable Power Projects, mainly but not limited to Solar Power Projects including Solar Parks along with sub-stations and transmission lines on ownership and/or build, own, and transfer basis. Further objects are to establish and/or carry on business in relation to Decarbonisation and energy efficiency, battery storage solutions, alternative fuel cell technology and climate change issues in accordance with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) schemes/policies or Ministry of Power or any such department of Govt of India (GoI) and its PSU/companies and Govt of Maharashtra (GoM) Energy dept's Renewable Energy Policy as amended from time to time and all incidental and allied activities required for such business.

Website - https://mahapreit.in/page/mahapreit

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mahapreit

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/mahapreit/

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6mkep2n14fiMXZkCWKynEA

X- https://x.com/mahapreit

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/mahapreit

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR.The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)