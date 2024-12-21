Former India batter Robin Uthappa has found himself in legal trouble after an arrest warrant was issued against the cricketer for Provident Fund fraud. Uthappa, who ran a private company called Centuries Lifestyle Brand Private Limited, has been accused of withholding employees' Provident Fund contributions amounting to INR 23 lakh after deducting. Ravi Bopara Hits Six Sixes in an Over Bowled by Robin Uthappa During IND vs ENG Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Why An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued Against Robin Uthappa?

As reported by Asianetnews, the PF Regional Commissioner, Shadakshari Gopal Reddy, signed the warrant and ordered Pulakeshinagar police to take action against the former T20 World Cup winner. Interestingly, the police returned empty-handed to the PF office, with Uthappa having relocated to another address, which forced the authorities to increase their efforts in catching hold of the cricketer.

Uthappa could be charged under section 405 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with 'criminal breach of trust'. This section is related to the employers who deduct employee contributions to PF or Family Pension Fund and fail to deposit those funds. Ex-India Cricketer Robin Uthappa Reveals Suffering from Depression and Mental Health Problems; Suggests Prioritisation of Well-Being Following Graham Thorpe's Death (Watch Video).

Uthappa, who retired from international and domestic cricket in 2022, was last seen featuring for India in Honk Kong Sixes tournament in November 2024. The cricketer-turned-commentator is also engaged in commentary stints on various TV channels, that mostly showcase India matches. The 39-year-old will next be seen doing commentary in SA20 2025.

