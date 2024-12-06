SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: Vidya Jain Public School (VJPS), Rohini, celebrated its Annual Day, Bhartiyam, on 30th November 2024, with an exceptional ceremony that captured the essence of India's rich cultural heritage and educational excellence. The event, filled with moments of pride, inspiration and celebration was attended by distinguished guests including the Chief Guest Vijay Prakash, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, IG CISF, Government of India, New Delhi.

The occasion was presided over by the visionary Surendra Kumar Jain, Chairman of VJPS, and the dynamic Saurabh Jain, Managing Director, whose steadfast leadership continues to propel the institution towards greater heights of academic and holistic success. Also gracing the event were members of the School Managing Committee, further enhancing the occasion's significance.

In his address Saurabh Jain emphasized the evolving landscape of education, stating, "Education today must go beyond academic achievements. It should instill values, critical thinking, and resilience in our children, shaping them into responsible global citizens." His words resonated deeply with the audience, aligning with the school's commitment to developing well-rounded individuals.

The ceremony was further enriched by Principal Dr. Aanieetaa Vaissnava's heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries, parents, and staff for their unwavering support. She stated, "Together, we are shaping the future of our nation by nurturing young minds with wisdom and values," emphasizing the school's role in building the leaders of tomorrow.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of meritorious students, who were awarded trophies and certificates for their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements. This was followed by the felicitation of long-serving staff members, including teachers, administrative, and support staff, who have dedicated more than a decade of service to the school. Their exceptional commitment and contributions were praised by the Chief Guest, Vijay Prakash, and the school management.

The Annual Day celebrations also included vibrant cultural performances by students, showcasing the country's rich heritage and cultural diversity. The theme of the event, Bhartiyam, beautifully highlighted the glory and magnificence of India, with performances that captivated the audience and left everyone spellbound.

The event also saw the presence of several Principals, Educationists, and Senior Officials, who praised the school's dedication to nurturing academic excellence and moral values. Their presence lent further credibility to the school's commitment to excellence in education.

Parents and attendees alike were visibly moved as they cheered for the students who gave spellbinding performances on stage. The energy and enthusiasm of the students resonated throughout the event, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. The audience applauded the students' incredible talent, hard work, and the sense of unity that permeated the school's culture.

In his speech, Chief Guest Vijay Prakash, IPS, spoke about the importance of discipline, resilience, and leadership, echoing the values that the school strives to instill in its students. With a distinguished career in law enforcement, Vijay Prakash's words carried weight and inspiration, motivating the young minds present at the event.

The celebration ended on a high note, with the entire community of Vidya Jain Public School reaffirming its commitment to fostering holistic growth, academic excellence, and nation-building through its students.

About Vidya Jain Public School (VJPS):

Vidya Jain Public School is dedicated to providing an enriching educational experience that nurtures the intellectual, physical, emotional, and social development of students. The school's holistic approach to education, guided by its visionary leadership, continues to inspire and shape the future of the nation.

