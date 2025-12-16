NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16: Employability.life, a wholly owned subsidiary of Federation University Australia, in collaboration with JECRC University, announced the inauguration of two future-focused undergraduate degree programs B.Tech CSE with Specialization in AI DevOps & Cloud Automation, and BCA with Specialization in AI DevOps & Cloud Automation at a special launch event, held on December 15, 2025.

Also Read | Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Hails 'Hero' Ahmed Al Ahmed for His Bravery, Calls for Unity (Watch Video).

The newly launched programs are designed to address the rapidly evolving demands of the digital economy by integrating cutting-edge technologies, industry derived challenges, real-world application of emerging skills for better preparing learners for the future of work from day zero. The collaboration brings together JECRC's academic excellence, Federation University & Employability.life's global education ecosystem, and work-simulated learning expertise to build a truly career-aligned education model.

Through this integrated approach, students will not only gain strong foundations in computer science and applications but will also develop practical exposure through industry-derived challenges, cloud infrastructure environments, AI DevOps driven automation projects, and continuous mentorship from domain experts ensuring they graduate with both technical depth and workplace readiness.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Returns Home To Prepare for Wedding With Another Woman; Accused Arrested.

The launch event was attended by the senior management teams of Employability.life and Federation University Australia, the leadership of JECRC University marking a significant step toward strengthening global and industry-aligned higher education in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Paul Oppenheimer, Chief Operating Officer, Federation University Australia, said, "The launch of these AI DevOps and Cloud Automation degree programs reflects our commitment to preparing students for the realities of the global digital workforce. By combining strong academic frameworks with real-world application through Employability.life and JECRC, we are enabling learners to build truly international career pathways."

Highlighting the vision behind the collaboration, Raja Dasgupta, CEO, Employability.life, stated, "These programs represent a powerful shift from traditional learning to outcome-driven, skill, competency & workplace capability-based education. With AI DevOps and Cloud Automation at the core, students will learn through challenges derived from Industry and work simulations that mirror the digital enterprises of today. Our partnership with JECRC University, will assist the learners to graduate with an employability focused degree and also get an opportunity to pursue a master's degree in Federation University Australia through a gateway."

The leadership at JECRC University reaffirmed their commitment to creating future-ready graduates through global collaboration, innovation-driven learning, and deep industry linkages, further strengthening the institution's focus on next-generation education.

Stating the goals behind the collaboration, Prof. Victor Gambhir, Vice Chancellor, JECRC University, remarked, "At JECRC University, Our focus is on transforming higher education into a powerful engine of employability and innovation. These new age programs in AI DevOps and Cloud Automation bring together global academic frameworks, industry driven learning and, hands on exposure. Our students will graduate not only with strong degrees but with the confidence and competence to excel in the global technology ecosystem."

Employability.life is shaping the future of work through innovative work-simulated learning models, global academic pathways, and deep industry partnerships. As a subsidiary of Federation University Australia, it integrates academic excellence with workforce-aligned, real-world education solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)