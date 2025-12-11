VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: Early childhood education in India is undergoing a major transformation, with growing emphasis on the first six years of a child's life. Speaking about the shift, KVS Seshasai, CEO of EuroKids Preschool, Lighthouse Learning Group, said the early years are now recognised as "the most influential stage of human development, shaping how children think, feel, and connect with the world for the rest of their lives."

Scientific research indicates that nearly 90 percent of a child's brain development takes place before the age of six. According to Seshasai, this makes the preschool years a critical period in which curiosity peaks, neural pathways form rapidly, and emotional security begins to take shape. "At the same time, children are more vulnerable than ever to overstimulation and academic pressure, especially as digital exposure grows," he noted.

From School Readiness to Life Readiness

Seshasai explained that the concept of readiness has evolved far beyond the ability to recite alphabets or count. "Readiness today is about adaptability, resilience, and the ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn," he said. He added that future careers will reward stability and mindfulness rather than memorisation.

EuroKids follows the EPICS framework for holistic development across emotional, physical, intellectual, creative, and spiritual domains. This approach forms the foundation of its Heureka: The Visible Thinking Curriculum, based on Harvard's Project Zero. In EuroKids classrooms, teachers use simple thinking routines to help children articulate their reasoning. "When a child explains what makes them say something, they are building the early foundations of critical thinking," Seshasai said.

Learning Extends Into the Home

The CEO pointed out that the pandemic changed parental involvement significantly. With learning happening at home, parents developed a deeper understanding of how their children absorb information. "Parents could finally see not just what their children learn but how they learn," he said.

This insight led EuroKids to introduce Buddy's World, a digital ecosystem that supports learning at home through play-based, everyday interactions. According to Seshasai, this has helped strengthen parent-child engagement and reinforced classroom concepts.

Safety and Emotional Security

Safety continues to be a priority for the organisation. While EuroKids centres adhere to TUV Nord standards for hygiene and operational safety, Seshasai emphasised that emotional safety is equally important. "A classroom is truly safe only when a child feels seen, heard, and cared for," he said. He added that expressions like laughter, questions, and even occasional tears are signs of a healthy environment, not disturbances.

The Changing Role of Educators

Seshasai highlighted a shift in teaching methodology across India's preschool sector. "Teachers today are not content deliverers. They are facilitators of discovery," he explained. EuroKids invests in training educators in developmental psychology, multiple intelligences, and mindful teaching practices. He said that empathy, tone, and curiosity from teachers often influence children more than worksheets ever could.

Building Adaptability From the Ground Up

In a rapidly changing world, adaptability has become one of the most valuable traits. Seshasai noted that foundational learning shapes future behaviour. "When a child asks why, takes turns, or explores creativity without fear, they are learning skills that will help them thrive in a changing world," he said.

Expanding Access to Quality Early Learning

Despite increasing awareness, large parts of India still consider preschool optional. EuroKids is working to bridge this gap through initiatives like EuroTots and the EuroKids Wonder Club, which extend structured learning to children across different communities.

Looking Ahead

Seshasai believes that while preschools now integrate neuroscience and modern pedagogy, the essence of early education remains unchanged. "A teacher's warmth, a parent's trust, and a child's curiosity are still at the heart of learning," he said.

He added that EuroKids continues to follow its Child First, Safety First philosophy as it designs programs, trains educators, and builds learning spaces. "When the early years are filled with joy, exploration, and security, children don't just become ready for school. They become ready for life," Seshasai said.

