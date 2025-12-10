New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and discussed various aspects of the future of technology.

"Always a pleasure to meet @satyanadella and gain his valuable insights into the future of technology. We are excited to continue building a 360° partnership as the physical and digital worlds converge in the age of AI," Gautam Adani said in a post on X, attaching a photograph from their meeting.

"Getting a demo from him of the AI apps he is personally building was another testament to the hands-on leadership that truly great leaders exemplify," the X post by Gautam Adani wrote.

Separately, Microsoft on Tuesday announced that the company will invest USD 17.5 billion in India to support the country's rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem, and to drive AI diffusion at a population scale.

The announcement followed Satya Nadella's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders discussed the country's AI roadmap and growth priorities. Nadella called it Microsoft's "largest investment in Asia."

This afternoon, Nadella lauded India's unique ability to build a holistic technology ecosystem -the India Stack, calling the country's model a "virtuous cycle" that other nations cannot simply transplant.

Speaking during his India visit here in the national capital, themed 'Leading in the New Age of AI', Nadella said that what makes the country exceptional is not any single digital innovation, but the synergy of its entire technological foundation.

"One of the things that India has done very uniquely is somehow brought together a virtuous cycle from the policies, the programs, the technology stack and the Indian market," he said, noting that the private sector's full participation across payments, healthcare, and insurance has strengthened the ecosystem.

According to a press release issued by Microsoft yesterday, "together, Microsoft and India are poised to set new benchmarks and drive the country's leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure in the coming decade. We are shaping a future that is more equitable and uniquely Indian in its scale and impact." (ANI)

