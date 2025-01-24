Davos [Switzerland], January 24 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), highlighted the success of government initiatives in the area of water and irrigation which will give confidence to global investors to see the sector as an opportunity.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister pointed out that the country in the past 10 years has made significant progress and several projects are coming to eradicate the problem of water in the country, contrary to the earlier image about the paucity of water in the country.

He said, "There is a chance to make a big investment in India for water" emphasising that the investors will find India as an attractive destination.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has been working relentlessly towards securing abundant water in the country.

In other developments, India along with eight participating states has secured major investment proposals in Davos.

At the WEF, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan informed that AB InBev, a Belgian company, has agreed to invest USD 250 million in India's beverage industry over the next two to three years.

Participating stated such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and other South Indian states are attracting investments at WEF.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from January 20 to 24, 2025.

India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide.

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, comprising five union ministers and three state chief ministers.

Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts are also in attendance at the event.Cutting across party lines, all Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and other state ministers spoke in one voice to promote India's growth story at Davos. (ANI)

