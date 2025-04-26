Amid heightened tensions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian armed forces projected a powerful message of strength. On Saturday, the Indian Army posted on X, “Always Prepared, Ever Vigilant - #IndianArmy,” reaffirming its readiness. Simultaneously, the Indian Navy emphasized unity and resolve, stating, “Power in unity; Presence with Purpose.” The terror attack, claimed by The Resistance Front linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, killed 26 people, mainly tourists, escalating hostilities. India swiftly responded with diplomatic and military measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Wagah-Attari border. Cross-border ceasefire violations by Pakistan further fueled tensions, with India vowing relentless pursuit of the perpetrators. Indian Army Retaliates As Pakistan Initiates Small Arms Firing Across LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Indian Army Shares Post on Social Media

Indian Navy Says ‘Mission Ready’

Power in unity; Presence with Purpose #MissionReady#AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow pic.twitter.com/EOlQFyXFgJ — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) April 26, 2025

