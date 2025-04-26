Elon Musk announced that a much improved Grok-powered algorithm would be introduced on the X platform. The update will be rolled out by xAI after Paul Graham's concerns about declining X discourse. Elon Musk announced the improved version after Y Combinator co-founder said, "I remember the days when Twitter felt like a wasteland of left-wing trolls. Now it's a wasteland of right-wing ones. I wonder if this is the inevitable fate of sufficiently large forums. Do extremists of one sort or another always drown out the thoughtful people?" Elon Musk’s xAI in Talks With Investors To Raise USD 20 Billion in Funding, Making It the 2nd Largest Startup Fundraising After OpenAI: Report.

Elon Musk Said Grok-Powered X Algorithm Coming Soon

