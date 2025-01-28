NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 28: JK Cement Ltd., one of the leading building materials company and one of India's leading manufacturer of grey cement, as well one of the largest producers of white cement globally, announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading cement brands in the Kashmir valley and having an enterprise valuation of INR 290 Crores. JK Cement will acquire 60% stake in Saifco Cements at a value of INR 174 Crore.

This acquisition marks a strategic step in expanding JK Cement's presence in one of the fastest growing regions of the country and furthering its footprint in Northern India.

Saifco Cements brings strong manufacturing capabilities and an impressive presence in Jammu & Kashmir market, which will scale up to meet the business plan objectives for JK Cement over the next few years. This move aligns with the government's focus on boosting infrastructural growth in Jammu and Kashmir region, accelerating the development journey.

Expressing his delight, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd. said, "Known for its rich culture and resilience, Jammu & Kashmir brings a special meaning to us, this acquisition is a significant step forward in accelerating JK Cement's growth journey. We are committed to ensuring a seamless and successful integration of our businesses, bringing together our combined expertise and experience. The state of J&K not only holds strategic importance but also has immense potential for infrastructural development and partnering with Saifco Cements is a step towards solid cementing goal to manufacture the best for our customers and nation."

Saifco's integrated manufacturing unit at Khunmoh in Srinagar is spread across 54 acres of land and has a clinker capacity of 0.26MTPA and grinding capacity of 0.42MTPA. It has captive limestone reserves spread on an area of 144.25 hectares with a total minable reserve of 129MnT.

Sharing his views on the acquisition, Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint MD and CEO, JK Cement Ltd. said, "With this acquisition, we are strategically positioned to build a robust presence in Jammu and Kashmir. The location and rich limestone reserves of Saifco offer a unique opportunity to significantly increase our overall capacity. Currently, per capita cement consumption in Kashmir stands at approximately 168 kilograms, nearly 55% of the national average, presenting a vast growth potential. Cement demand typically leads economic expansion by a factor of 1.2X in regions with significant infrastructural development opportunities, and Kashmir is undoubtedly one of these regions. This acquisition opens up limitless possibilities to drive growth and foster progress in the region."

The government is committed to Jammu and Kashmir's progress and has undertaken multiple projects and initiatives for the states' growth and infrastructural development. The acquisition will involve both the companies working together to increase the capacity of the cement production by leveraging the expanse of the limestone reserves in the next 5 years.

Manzoor Ahmad Guna, Chairman, Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are very happy to join hands with JK Cement who are deeply committed towards nation's growth, people, and communities. We are excited about the opportunity to work together to scale our operations and establish ourselves as the leading cement players in the Kashmir Valley. At Saifco, we take pride in our endeavour towards bringing the country's leading business houses to the valley and contribute to its growth and development through such strategic alliances. We are confident that this partnership will empower us with the expertise and resources needed to drive continued success."

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions.

JK Cement Ltd. is among India's top manufacturers of Grey and White Cement and home-building solutions globally. For over five decades, JKCement has contributed to India's infrastructure through product quality, customer focus, and technology leadership, beginning with its flagship grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975.

The Company's Grey Cement capacity is 24.2 MTPA, making it a leading manufacturer with a strong presence across 15 states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and Wall Putty Capacity of 3.05 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold in 36 countries around the globe. The Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

In 2023, JKCement launched JKMaxx Paints, offering wall, wood, and metal finishes. In the same year, JKCement expanded into construction chemicals with JK Profix, a waterproofing line, and also entered the Ready-Mix Concrete segment with JK Super Concrete, serving Delhi NCR and set for nationwide growth.

