Bengaluru, January 28: A real estate agent looking for a bride was allegedly kidnapped and blackmailed by a gang of women and fake police officials in Karnataka's Bengaluru recently. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly released after he paid INR 50,000 to the gang. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

According to a report in TOI, the victim is a resident of Gokul Extension in Mathikere. In his complaint, the victim said that he asked a woman known to him to find a bride for him. The complainant said that the woman told him that she had found a match for him and asked him to go to Hebbal. When the victim reached Hebbal, he was taken to a house in Guddadahalli, where he saw two women in the hall. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Places Hidden Camera Inside Geyser To Record Woman’s Private Moments, Threatens to Leak Her Videos; Arrested.

The woman questioned the victim about his family background. During the questioning, one of the women asked the victim to transfer INR 1,200 to her digital payment app as she needed money to buy a few things for an emergency. The woman, identified as Vijaya, promised to return the money when she returned, so the victim complied. The woman, who came back later, closed the door.

The complainant said that when he was talking to Vijaya, two men and a woman barged in. The men, who introduced themselves as cops, accused Satish of running a prostitution business. When the victim said that he had done no wrong, the so-called police officials allegedly slapped him and locked him in a room. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Wife’s Home in Nagarbhavi After She Refuses To Withdraw Divorce Petition; Case Registered.

Later, the fake cops threatened to arrest the victim and demanded INR 2 lakh in order to release him. They let off the victim after he paid them INR 50,000 through transfer. The victim said that the accused also threatened to kill him if he narrated the incident to anyone.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).