BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 9: With the update set to go live tomorrow, KRAFTON India is marking a major milestone as it officially assumes publishing responsibilities for Real Cricket, the country's leading cricket gaming franchise developed by Nautilus Mobile. This step reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening India's gaming ecosystem and supporting homegrown gaming IPs with global potential.

Also Read | 'Itna Nange Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Carefree Nature, Reveals 'Animal' Star Doesn't Carry His Family Legacy's Burden (Watch Video).

Real Cricket has long been one of India's most successful and beloved mobile gaming franchises, amassing millions of dedicated players and setting new benchmarks in cricket simulation. Guided by KRAFTON's publishing leadership and powered by Nautilus Mobile's decade-long expertise in cricket game development, this integration represents a shared ambition to create a richer, more connected and more rewarding cricket experience for millions of players. Furthermore, it builds on KRAFTON's continued efforts to fuel India's gaming ambitions, including investments in Indian studios, the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), world-class esports events, and initiatives that help nurture local talent.

This milestone builds on the long partnership between KRAFTON and Nautilus Mobile, further strengthened by KRAFTON's recent majority acquisition of Nautilus Mobile in March 2025 for ₹118 crore (approximately US $14 million). Through this partnership, KRAFTON India will work closely with Nautilus Mobile to take Real Cricket into its next phase of growth, strengthening live operations and deepening community engagement to deliver an even richer, more immersive experience for players. Leveraging its global publishing expertise, KRAFTON will help enhance core gameplay features and in-game systems, while simultaneously expanding the franchise's reach to newer audiences across India and select international markets.

Also Read | Country Now in Full-Fledged ‘Reform Express’ Phase, Says PM Narendra Modi to NDA Parliamentary Party Leaders.

The latest version introduces two core features that anchor the experience from day one:

- The RC Pass - a 30-day progression system offering challenges and exclusive unlocks

- Real Rewards T20 Series - enables players to convert in-game success into real-world rewards through leaderboard competition

These updates are complemented by a slate of enhancements across the game, including official IPL team licenses from Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, with more teams to follow. Players can look forward to new Hindi commentary voices, refined visuals, updated animations, and a more intuitive interface that brings the atmosphere of a live stadium to mobile.

Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and Associate Director, India Publishing - KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator said, "Real Cricket has become a cultural touchpoint for millions in India, and we see its next chapter as a milestone for the future of game development in the country. This integration reflects our belief that Indian studios can build global-quality franchises that stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. Real Cricket represents the kind of ambitious, homegrown innovation we want to champion, and we are proud to support its journey toward even greater scale and global relevance. By bringing this successful homegrown IP under the KRAFTON publishing umbrella, we are doubling down on our Make-in-India vision and strengthening our long-term commitment to building a vibrant gaming ecosystem in the country."

"For more than a decade, Real Cricket has been driven by one goal - to bring the excitement, nuance and drama of real-world cricket to players' phones," said Anuj Mankar, Director and CEO, Nautilus Mobile. "With this release, we are building on that foundation with new progression systems, deeper competition and a sharper, more polished experience for our community. The continued support from KRAFTON has played a pivotal role in strengthening our vision and giving us the resources to think bigger and build bolder. As we enter this next chapter, we are excited about what Real Cricket can become and the new possibilities we can unlock for players in India and beyond."

A Strengthened Roadmap Ahead

Real Cricket's upcoming roadmap will build on this launch with fresh community-led experiences, evolving tournaments, and new ways for players to stay engaged throughout the year. The team is also preparing broader competitive formats and community moments that deepen long-term attachment to the franchise, ensuring Real Cricket continues to grow in step with the sport's biggest seasons.

For more information on updates, announcements and upcoming feature drops, follow Real Cricket on Instagram and Youtube.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)