PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 27: PayGlocal, a leading cross-border payments provider that helps Indian merchants accept international payments, is proud to announce the opening of its new Growth Center in Gurugram. This new facility marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy and underscores its commitment to fostering global commerce.

Also Read | Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme to Provide Free Treatment to All Citizens Aged Above 70 Years, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

Located in the heart of Gurugram, the new Growth Center is designed to support PayGlocal's ambitious growth objectives. With a primary focus on business development, the center will serve as a hub for innovation, customer support, and strategic expansion. This facility will enable PayGlocal to better serve its growing customer base in the northern region of India, enhancing support and confidence for existing clients while attracting new business opportunities.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Gurugram, which will enable us to provide even better support and services to our clients. This strategic expansion allows us to be closer to our customers, understand their unique needs, and deliver personalized solutions for their cross-border payment challenges. At PayGlocal, our priority is to ensure our clients have the best possible experience, and this new office is a testament to our dedication to exceptional client support and service," said Sheena Kaushik, VP & Head of Sales, Merchant & Strategic Partnerships.

Also Read | Union Budget Will See Many 'Historic Steps' Towards Making India Third Largest Economy in World, Says President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

As PayGlocal inaugurates its new office in Gurugram, the company celebrates not only geographic expansion but also significant business growth. Since its inception, PayGlocal has experienced tremendous growth, marked by the establishment of key partnerships with leading financial institutions, enhancing its service offerings. The company has seen a remarkable increase in operations, driven by an expanding customer base and the addition of talented individuals to its team. These developments reflect PayGlocal's robust strategy and effectiveness in navigating the complexities of international payments, solidifying its position as a leader in the fintech industry and positioning it for even greater success in the coming years.

PayGlocal extends its gratitude to all partners, stakeholders, and clients for their unwavering support and trust. The company looks forward to leveraging the new Growth Center to achieve greater heights and set new standards in the industry.

For more information about PayGlocal and its services, please visit www.payglocal.com.

About PayGlocal

PayGlocal is a pioneering cross-border payments company founded in 2021 and led by a team of experts from the payments industry. The company has also raised capital from marquee investors like PeakXV (formerly Sequoia Capital India) and Tiger Global. PayGlocal's technology platform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the evolving needs of merchants, payment aggregators, and banks. Driven by cutting-edge and user-centric technology, PayGlocal leads the charge in global commerce with unparalleled innovations in cross-border payment solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)