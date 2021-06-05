Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI/Heylin Spark): QualityKiosk has always been a pioneer and forerunner when it comes to innovation and leading the technological march.

On their mission to deliver FutureReady Digital Organizations via Continuous Automation, QualityKiosk was recognized by leading research and advisory firm Forrester in the ''Now Tech: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q1 2021'' report with a vertical market focus in BFSI, Large Enterprises, and Manufacturing.

This report, authored by Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst primarily serving Application Development and Delivery professionals, Diego Lo Giudice, overviews 43 Continuous Automation Testing (CAT) providers and helps Application development and delivery (AD&D) leaders to understand the value they can expect from a CAT provider and to select one based on size and functionality. The report was released on 23rd February 2021 and updated on 31st March 2021.

QualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world's largest Digital Quality Engineering partners and pioneers in performance engineering for the largest Banking and Financial Services, Telecom, and Automobile clients.

Founded in the year 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company offers Enterprise Digital Quality Assurance solutions for banking, financial services, insurance, retail, e-commerce, government, automotive, and telecom verticals.

