Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28: The hospitality industry is about to witness a transformative leap forward with the launch of Served, a groundbreaking platform designed to elevate training and empower the next generation of hospitality professionals.

Our Vision: A Holistic ApproachAspiring candidates often face a critical gap between their passion for hospitality and the practical skills needed to excel in this dynamic field. Chef Shankar Krishnamurthy and Murlidhar Rao, the visionaries behind Served, recognized this challenge and decided to take action. Their extensive experience--spanning over 25 years in the Hospitality industry--has uniquely positioned them to address this gap.

What Sets Served Apart?

Comprehensive Curriculum:

* From basic waiter skills to advanced culinary techniques, Served covers it all. Our curriculum is meticulously crafted to ensure relevance and practicality.

* The courses designed by experts ensure that learners gain insights directly from the best.

Flexible Learning Formats:

* Self-Learning Modules: Short-term, self-paced courses accessible anytime, anywhere.

* Hybrid Format: Blend e-learning with in-person classroom sessions and on-the-job training.

* Real-World Scenarios: Served prepares you for the challenges you'll face in your hospitality career.

Certification and Career Boost:

* Earn recognized credentials that enhance your employability and open doors to exciting opportunities.

* Whether you're a budding chef, a front-of-house professional, or an event manager, Served equips you with the skills that matter.

Get Ready to Elevate Your Hospitality Career!

Served adapts to your learning preferences, whether you're a self-driven enthusiast or thrive in collaborative environments. Join us as we redefine hospitality training and empower a new wave of professionals.

For media or any other inquiries, please contact:

Press Relations Email: marketing@maskhospitality.com Phone: +91-98480 31531

About Served: Served is a pioneering platform committed to transforming hospitality training. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and practical skills, Served aims to shape the industry's future leaders.

For more information, visit www.served.co.in

