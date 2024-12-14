NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 14: Signature Global, one of India's leading real estate developers, today received the 'Best Developer (India)' award at the 19th edition of the prestigious 'Asia Property Awards' organized by the Property Guru Group based in Thailand. The company's premium project 'Titanium SPR' also bagged the 'Best Green Development' award.

Nidhi Aggarwal and Bharti Aggarwal, esteemed Directors of Signature Global Group represented the company and received the awards at the glittering ceremony held in Thailand, which was attended by real estate fraternity of 14 countries, including Australia, Japan, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, China, Hong Kong, Macau, and India along with key decision makers of the region.

Commenced in Thailand in 2005 as the ultimate hallmark to 'recognise the region's finest in real estate' in Asia, the Property Guru Asia Property Awards is one of the region's biggest and most respected real estate awards programme. It acknowledges, rewards and celebrates the extraordinary achievements of developers and developments in the Asia Pacific region.

Delighted about the company's latest honour, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., stated, "These awards are a shining example of the love and admiration our projects receive from our valued customers. Such recognition fuels our passion to consistently exceed expectations and deliver unparalleled value to our esteemed buyers while continuing our emphasis on ecological and sustainable developments."

Strategically located in Sector 71 of Gurugram, Titanium SPR has been built to reflect its timeless construction quality. Situated along the vital Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Titanium SPR is an iconic development crafted to redefine premium living. Spanning across 14.382 acres, this architectural marvel comprises 608 uber-premium 3.5 BHK (3 to a core) and exclusive 4.5 BHK (2 to a core) condominiums, with 26-feet and 28-feet-long decks, respectively along with triple height entrance lobby and 7 lagoon pools designed by renowned international architects, such as DPC from Singapore, MPFP from the USA, Confluence, NMP Design, Senelac Consultants, and Vintech Consultants.

Signature Global, a leading real estate development company in India, is reshaping the housing market in northern India. Initially established as a key player in affordable housing, the company is now broadening its scope by focusing towards the premium and mid-housing segment, with a strong emphasis on quality execution, value creation, reliability, and adherence to global standards.

Backed by investors like Nomura, HDFC, and Kotak, Signature Global ensures strong governance, disciplined land acquisition strategy, launching projects within 18 months of acquisition. The Company has so far delivered 12 million sq. ft. of housing area and boasts a robust pipeline of approximately 34.9 million sq. ft. of saleable area in our forthcoming and recently launched projects along with 15.8 million sq. ft. of ongoing projects, set for execution over the next 2-3 years. In FY24, Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs. 72.7 billion and reported a sales CAGR of 62% from FY21 to FY24. The company projects sales of Rs. 100 billion and Rs. 38 billion of revenue recognition in FY25.

