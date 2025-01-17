New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Suzuki Motorcycle India unveiled a range of two-wheelers at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here in the national capital on Friday.

The two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, launched three new products - two scooters and a motorcycle.

At the forefront is its first electric scooter, the e-ACCESS, a significant step towards electric mobility. It is powered by a 3.07 kWh battery made of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP). The e-ACCESS can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in 6 hours and 42 minutes using a portable charger and in 2 hours 12 minutes using a fast charger.

The e-ACCESS offers a maximum speed of 71 km/h , a maximum power output of 4.1 kW and a maximum torque of 15 Nm . It provides a range of 95 km on a single charge.The e-ACCESS has three distinct drive modes--Eco, Ride A, and Ride B--along with a reverse mode for added convenience.

Additional features include a colour TFT LCD screen, and smartphone connectivity through the Suzuki Ride Connect-E App, which provides navigation and real-time traffic updates.

Alongside this, Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the all-new Access.

Expanding the spectrum further, it launched its first E-85 fuel-compliant motorcycle for the Indian market, the GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel, a sports bike. Designed exclusively for the Indian market, Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel is equipped with High Output 250cc BS-VI compliant engine. It uses fuel with ethanol concentrations ranging upto 85 per cent.

Available at a starting price of Rs 2,16,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), the GIXXER SF250 Flex Fuel comes in two colour options: Metallic Mat Black No. 2 / Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red and Metallic Mat Black No. 2.

"The Indian market is largest for Suzuki, and we are committed to the market. By staying true to our mission of creating products of superior value and focusing on customer satisfaction, we aim to grow further in the motorcycle business and contribute meaningfully to customers' needs," said Toshihiro Suzuki - Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

Talking about the new products unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "Spectrum of Mobility - the theme for this year's Bharat Mobility Global Expo, resonates with Suzuki's commitment to carbon neutrality and its multi-pathway approach to realizing this goal."

"At Suzuki Motorcycle India, this vision comes to life through the introduction of our new products: e-ACCESS, our first electric scooter, the ethanol-compatible GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel and the new Access with improved fuel economy. Serving our customers with the highest level of satisfaction and hospitality remains our top priority," added Umeda. (ANI)

