Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: SwiftNLift Media Group, a leading media organization dedicated to promoting innovation and excellence in business, successfully hosted the prestigious Maharashtra Udyogratn Purskar at the Four Point Hotel in Kharadi, Pune on January 13, 2024. The event was attended by distinguished personalities from various sectors, making it a grand celebration of business accomplishments.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals, including Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhary, MLA Surendra Pathare, Shyamrao Pathare, Nainesh Chaughule, and Mahendra Pathare. Their presence added significant value to the occasion, highlighting the importance of acknowledging the unsung heroes of the business world.

Nilesh Sabe, the CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, and his dedicated team were lauded for their exceptional organization of the event.

SwiftNLift Media Group is a dynamic media organization committed to fostering innovation and excellence in business. Through its diverse platforms, the group provides a stage for entrepreneurs to showcase their achievements and contribute to the growth of their respective industries. With a focus on recognizing and celebrating business excellence, SwiftNLift Media Group continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the business world.

Below are the names of the award winners

1. Manoj Potdar - M CAD SOLUTION - Most Outstanding Mechanical Design Training Institute In Pune with Placement

2. Kailas Navale - Owner - Rajeshwari Flowers, Ma Saheb Mina Tai Thakre Flower Market, Dadar - Most Successful Young Entrepreneur of the Year

3. Ramesh Anuse - Sahyadri Crop Solutions, Pune - Excellence In Agricultural Marketing

4. D.S. KALANTRI BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS, NASHIK - Young Achiever Award

5. SAAKAR CONSULTANCY - Best Redevelopment Project Management Consultant of the Year

6. Vijaykumar Patil - - Elegant Aroma Farms - Entrepreneur of the Year in Export and Import of Agricultural Products

7. Rupesh Parulekar - - Parulekar Patterns and Foundry - Intrapreneur of the Year

8. Manish Nakrani - REDWOP CHEMICALS PVT. LTD. - Entrepreneur of the Year In Manufacturing Business Construction Chemicals

9. Abhijeet Gaikwad - Civil Engineer and Vastu Expert - VASTU TECH BHOR - Civil Engineering Firm of the Year

10. Jagruti Jadhav - J. K. BHARAT GAS - Women Entrepreneur of the Year

11. Abdul Khatri - Proprietor - BK ENTERPRISES - Best Company of the Year

12. Nitin Shrirame - NS 24 Design and Construction - Best Organisation of the Year

13. Prashant Jagtap - - J.P. Enterprises - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

14. Yogesh Zende - Owner - Shri Rameshwar Agro Mall & High-tech Nursery's - Sustainable Agriculture Practice's Award

15. Ayub Shaikh - Chauranginath Agro Producer Campany Ltd. - Modern Farming Technology Award

16. SARFARAZ MOMIN & AJAJ MOMIN - Huda Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Outstanding Chicken Producer and Processor

17. Ashish Khairnar & Nakul Patil - The StockEra - Excellence in Stock Market

18. Pravin Nagare - Encrypticsecurity Private limited - Best Educational Institute In Asia & IT Industry Leadership Awards

19. Rohit Kanitkar - Owner - Forzafootball, Pune - Creative Entrepreneur of the Year

20. Anil Gavade - Shri Biroba Agro Industries - Agri. Business Excellence Award

21. Bhavesh Daki - MAP RESORT PVT LTD - Most Admired GM of the Year

22. MAP RESORT PVT LTD - Best Resort In Alibaug

23. Ashok Todkar - CANDOR GROUP OF COMPANY - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

24. Dattatray Kobarne - Unique International School - Principal of the Year

25. Rahul Khanderao - Imoneypower Financial Services - Entrepreneur of the Year (Innovation In Financial Services)

26. Shreyas Mahashabde - Gratitude Developers, Shree Gajanan Developers, Modkeshwar Developers - Innovation in Smart Building Technology Integration

27. Shrikrishna Mane - MD - SAMRAJYA GROUP - One of the Best Manpower Services Management Provider Company In Maharashtra

28. Swati Suryawanshi - Swamini Makeover - Beauty Influencer of the Year

29. SAMBHAJI MAGAR - - GS24 INTERIO SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD. - Most Promising Company of The Year

30. Vinayak Gajghat - G. V. Beverages LLP - Quality Brand and Product of the Year

31. Niranjan Nikalje - Initio Consultancy Pvt Ltd - Best Business Consultant Award of the Year

32. Mangesh Kalyankar - Saiba Amartullya - Best Tea Maharashtra Award

33. Vishal Ughade - - Vintech Packaging Systems - Young Entrepreneurs of The Year

34. Dharmesh Chauhan - J.K.Lifescience PVT.LTD - Outstanding pharmaceutical industry

35. Ankush Apte - Aayushya Vyasanmukti and Punarwasan Kendra - Best Social Worker

36. Badrinarayan Muley - - VMS. Group - Innovation In Talent Acquisition and Management

37. Anosh Pagi -- Aarush Events - Outstanding wedding planning service

38. Gaurav Kothari - Kothari Events & Decorators - Excellence in Event Design and Decor

39. VIKRRANT BANSODE - - SOFT LAND TECHNOLOGY - Entrepreneur of the Year in Construction

40. Nagesh Mane - Mane Engineering Service - Entrepreneur of the Year In Product or Businesses Construction Material

41. Mahesh Mane - - Profitmudra Trading - Share Market Innovator of the Year 2024

42. Navanath Gulhane - - Maharashtra Academy and Coaching Classes - Young Achiever Award

43. Girish Elekar - Elekar Electronic & Furniture - Most Successful Entrepreneur In Electronic Business

44. Kaveri Sutar - Shubhra Sadi Center - Most Admired Women & Wear Brand of the Year

45. Priti Hingmire - Founder & Managing Director - Doctors Hub (Super specialty Polyclinic Chain) - Best Franchise Business In Healthcare Award

46. Satish Jagadish Maral (Deshmukh) - Best Social Activities Award

47. Rajesh Salgar - Founder - Daund Udyog Samuh FB group - Best Emerging Helping Hands of the Year

48. Agare - - Digital Techists Consulting - Startup of the Year 2024

49. Shyamala Pangarkar - - Aayadii Astro Vastu - Women Icon of the Year

50. Rekha Mane - Saisadhana Agro Farmer Producer Company Limited Ambajogai - Best Organization for Women Talents Development

51. Asit Patel- IITians Science Academy - Outstanding In IIT-JEE / NEET Chemistry Faculty Award

52. Prof. Dipak Patil - - Sakshi Group of Business - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

53. Prachi Toshniwal - - Shri Vastu Vision - BEST VASTU CONSULTANT

54. Anand Reddy - - Rainbow Holidays - Enterprineur of the Year

55. Kishor Khedkar - Shree Shree Flowers & Decorators - Entrepreneur of the Year In Event Management

56. Aniket Bagal - EES WEBB DIGI SOLUTIONS PVT LTD - Best Marketing Company of the Year

57. Marathi Udhyoojak - Best Stock Market Training Institute In Maharashtra.

58. Viju Mandhare - Ideal Science Institute, Baramati - Nobel Teacher Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

59. Ajinkya Aher - Jagdamb Cleaning Services - Best Cleaning Service Provider

60. Asif Inamdar - Muscle Meal - Most Successful Entrepreneur of the Year

61. Dr Omkar Mohite - Shree Nature clinic - Best Healthcare Entrepreneur

62. Nilesh Thakare - Managing Director and Founder - Daccess IT Infra PVT. LTD. - Most Successful Young Entrepreneur of the Year

63. Prashant B. Muley - Balsons Heavy Lift and Shift - Professional Service Business of the Year

64. Dr Pravin Akela - - GMK Technologies Pvt.Ltd. - Best and Powerful CEO of the Year

65. Kishore Pinglikar -Tejman Associates / Marathwada Business Forum - Man of achievements Award

66. Machindra Shelke - Popular Packers and Movers - Transportation and Logistics Business of the Year

67. Manoj Ghule - Ghule Trading Company - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

68. Gajendra Salunke - Gajanan Trading Company - Entrepreneur of the Year In Trading Business

69. Sanket Sudam Nale - - Krishnali Agro Agency - Adarsh Krishi Young Entrepreneur

70. Vikas Darekar - Jai Malhar Udyog Samuh - Innovative Business Of the Year

71. Dr Sushilraje Deshmukh - S S Deshmukh Jewellers - Entrepreneur of the year Jewellery, building and real estate

72. Snehal Borade - - The Trendy House Interior studio - Outstanding interior design firm of the year

73. Vinita Borade - The Trendy house interior studio - Outstanding interior design firm of the year

74. Sahyadri Infracon - Young entrepreneurs of the year

75. Bhushan Dutte & Pushpak Wani - Acceleration Training Center - Outstanding software Training and Placement company of the year

76. Uttam Balte - - Omratna Group of Companies - Hotel Omratna Amruttulya & Tea Mahal - Hotel Business Development Growth of Year 2023

77. Ar. Shubham Wanare - Shivmudra Architect and Associates - Architect of the Year

78. Santosh Potdar - Studio Infinity and Heritage Events - Creative and Live Event Award

79. Appaso Patil - - Om Sai Shyam Trading - Entrepreneur of the Year in Trading Business

