New Delhi [India], December 6: In a landmark achievement that puts India firmly on the map of global historic motoring, the inaugural Oberoi Concours d'Elegance has been honored with the prestigious 'Breakthrough Event of the Year' award at the International Historic Motoring Awards 2024 in London. This recognition celebrates the event's significant contribution to the worldwide community of vintage and classic car enthusiasts while spotlighting India's growing influence in the realm of historic motoring.

The event, hosted by The Oberoi Hotels, brought together some of the finest vintage and classic automobiles, reflecting India's rich motoring heritage and the artistry behind these timeless machines. The award underscores the dedication and passion that propelled the Oberoi Concours d'Elegance to international acclaim in its inaugural edition.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, a sophisticated evening of cocktails and dinner was hosted by Diljeet Titus, eminent lawyer and founder of the Titus Museum of Transportation and Collectibles, and Dr. Vipin Buckshey, renowned optometrist and vintage car enthusiast, on 29 November 2024. The event gathered automobile enthusiasts, collectors, historians, and dignitaries who share a passion for preserving and celebrating historic motoring.

Speaking on the occasion, Diljeet Titus expressed his elation: "The International Historic Motoring Award is a testament to the passion, dedication, and collective effort behind The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance. This event has not only elevated India's profile in the global motoring community but also highlighted our commitment to preserving automotive history. We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable achievement with friends and fellow enthusiasts."

Dr. Vipin Buckshey echoed this sentiment, saying, "This recognition is a proud moment for India and for all who cherish historic motoring. The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance reflects the spirit of innovation and reverence for tradition that defines our community. We're excited to bring everyone together to toast this incredible success."

The International Historic Motoring Awards, often referred to as the pinnacle of recognition in the field, celebrate excellence, innovation, and passion in preserving the legacy of classic vehicles. The 'Breakthrough Event of the Year' category specifically honors events that redefine global standards with their originality and impact, making The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance a deserving recipient.

As the world applauds this achievement, the Oberoi Concours d'Elegance not only celebrates India's historic motoring legacy but also sets a new benchmark for global excellence, inspiring future endeavors to showcase and preserve the country's rich automotive heritage.

