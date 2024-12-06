Mumbai, December 6: Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro, and Redmi Note 14 5G Pro Plus smartphones are set to arrive in India on December 9, 2024, and ahead of the launch, the company has opened the pre-booking for these devices. The upcoming Redmi Note 14 series is expected to come with several segment-leading specifications and features with superior camera performance.

Recently, Amazon confirmed the launch of upcoming smartphones via its microsite in India. The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 14 5G series will be slightly different from its Chinese counterpart, offering two colour options, including Black and White. Besides, the smartphones will feature a marbled finish. Xiaomi launched a blue variant in China, which is absent from the Indian market. TECNO Phantom V Fold 2, TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 Launched in India; Check Specifications, Features and Prices.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro, and Redmi Note 14 5G Pro Plus will be launched with better cameras, batteries, and processors than their predecessors. The standard version will likely feature a 50 MP primary camera with an LYT-600 sensor supporting OIS. The secondary and front cameras are expected to have similar quality and sensors as the Chinese variant.

The display on the device is expected to be a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel offering Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection and up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness. In India, rumours suggest that the device could launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, 5,110mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging. It will retain an IP64 water and dust resistance rating and feature Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0. OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution: Company Launches Lifetime Warranty on Smartphones To Address Green Line Display Issues.

Redmi Note 14 5G Expected Price, When and Where to Buy?

The Redmi Note 14 5G base variant, with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, is expected to arrive in India at INR 22,000. The 8GB+128GB model is expected to start at INR 23,000, and the 8GB+256GB model could be priced at around INR 25,000. The prices of the other variants, including the Redmi Note 14 5G Pro and Redmi Note 14 5G Pro Plus, are also expected to retain some features as the Chinese variants while include some India-specific changes. The interested customers can buy these devices on December 9 on Xiaomi.com and Amazon.

