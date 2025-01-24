VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day (24th January 2025), Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group), in collaboration with 150 paediatricians from more than 15 cities, has launched a heartening initiative to vaccinate 300 underprivileged girls in India against Chickenpox. This initiative, supported by CRY (Child Rights and You), aims not only to safeguard these young lives from preventable diseases but also to foster awareness about the importance of vaccination as a cornerstone for empowering every girl child, irrespective of where they come from. Facial scars from chickenpox disease can be detrimental in affecting confidence levels and the emotional health in girls in many cases. Hence, timely vaccination becomes pivotal in boosting their health, confidence and mental wellbeing.

Varicella virus causes chickenpox, a highly contagious disease that results in an itchy rash of blisters and, in most cases, leaves permanent scars on the patient. 1 in 3 patients tend to develop herpes at a later stage, which is one of the most painful diseases. Chickenpox can cause serious complications during pregnancy and, in most cases, proves to be fatal for the mother and the baby. It can lead to maternal mortality, fetal varicella syndrome and neonatal varicella. The chickenpox vaccine is not a part of India's Universal Immunization Programme, which contributes to continuous outbreaks of the disease, especially in rural and unvaccinated populations, where girls in rural and slum areas are left the most vulnerable. This lack of widespread vaccination contrasts with trends observed in developed countries, where vaccination has significantly reduced incidence rates. There is a significant rising prevalence of chickenpox in various regions of India, especially among underprivileged communities where access to essential healthcare services is limited. The safest and most cost-efficient method to protect against chickenpox is through vaccination.

Studies highlight that approximately 35% of India's rural population misses out on critical vaccines, further underscoring the importance of targeted initiatives like this. Another research by UNICEF highlighted that female children living in slums or rural areas often face greater barriers to receiving vaccinations due to societal and financial constraints. Families with limited resources often prioritise boys over girls, further exacerbating this inequity. Studies also show that maternal literacy is crucial in determining daughter vaccination rates. Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group) shares a vision of providing essential healthcare for people of all ages, regardless of their specific economic or social backgrounds.

Forum Bhagat, Managing Director of Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group), expressed her commitment to this cause, stating, "This National Girl Child Day, we reaffirm our mission to protect and empower the next generation. By providing free vaccination of Nexipox to these deserving girls across the nation, we hope to reduce their health risks and inspire a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive. With our ongoing partnership with CRY over the past 1 year, we are glad to be a part of such similar impactful stories that are life-changing for the children; even though, however small it may be in the global scenario, we genuinely strive to empower the next generation. This initiative would not have been possible without the support of paediatricians who are the first care giver to a child and always step up to make it impactful and far-reaching."

Renowned paediatrician Dr. Pramod Jog (ex-IAP president) from Pune City emphasised the significance of Varicella Vaccination in this drive. "Varicella Vaccination is safe and highly effective in preventing chickenpox, a disease that can have severe complications in children. This vaccination drive by Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group) is a testament to their dedication to community health," he noted. Adding to this, renowned paediatrician, Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy from Bangalore praised the initiative's vision: "By addressing the gap in immunisation coverage for underprivileged children, this initiative by Novo Medi Sciences is setting an exemplary standard for public health interventions in India."

Child rights NGO, CRY which has played a leading role in executing this campaign, highlighted its social impact. Ms Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director - CRY (West), remarked, "It is indeed a very noble initiative that Novo Medi Sciences has taken up especially for the girl child. Over the years, CRY has always stressed on the importance of vaccination through our work at the grassroots level for underprivileged children. Vaccination is an important part of growth in every child's life, and we are happy to be part of spreading this message."

The vaccination drives were conducted at local clinics and community centres, ensuring maximum accessibility and community participation. Alongside the vaccinations, girls were presented with small gifts to commemorate the day, creating a celebratory atmosphere that underscored the importance of this life-saving intervention.

Initiatives like this exemplify the need for targeted healthcare interventions to bridge the gaps in immunisation coverage, especially for marginalised populations. By prioritising the health and empowerment of underprivileged girls, Novo Medi Sciences and its partners address a critical health issue and pave the way for a healthier India, one community at a time.

Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Novo Group) is a legacy-driven pharmaceutical company with over 75 years of expertise developing niche biological products such as vaccines and life-saving critical care products. Established in 1946 by the visionary Shri Ramesh C. Bhagat, who introduced several life-saving vaccines for the first time in India, Novo Medi (Novo Group) has consistently prioritised innovation and accessibility in healthcare. Under the stewardship of the third-generation leadership--Forum Vipul Bhagat and Karan Vipul Bhagat--the company continues to pioneer in immunisation and critical care, with a portfolio that includes the World's only thermostable chickenpox vaccine, NEXIPOX®. Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group) remains at the forefront of public health advancements, with 40 first-to-India molecules and a robust pipeline of vaccines under clinical trials. The company expects to launch at least two vaccines each year starting from as early as 2025 and have a complete portfolio of niche vaccines within the next 4 years for all age groups covering diseases such as Pneumonia, Meningitis, Cervical Cancer, Herpes Shingles, and many more. While being dominant in the Indian vaccine segment, the company is committed to ensuring global healthcare access, with its medicines Internationally available in over 45 countries while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficacy since 1946.

