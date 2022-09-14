Chennai, Sep 13: India's top women's singles player Ankita Raina crashed out of the WTA Chennai Open tennis tournament, losing to fourth-seed Tatjana Maria of Germany in the women's singles first round at the SDAT Stadium on Tuesday. Maria, playing on the hard courts and hot and humid conditions of Chennai for the WTA 250 tennis tournament, got off to a superb start, breaking Ankita in the first game itself, and went on to win in straight sets, 0-6, 1-6 in one hour and 16 minutes.https://www.latestly.com/sports/chennai-open-2022-indias-karman-kaur-thandi-beats-chloe-paquet-advances-to-second-round-4198371.html

