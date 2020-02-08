Coronavirus Hits Travel Business in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Coronavirus outbreak in China and the threat posed by it in other parts of the world has adversely affected the travel agents in Rajkot who claim that there is a decline in their business. "Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Wuhan and in the rest of China, people are canceling their bookings. This has affected our business, however, the bookings are going on for the other parts of the world," said Vatsal, a travel agent. Another travel agent said, "We have our offices in Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, and Delhi. We have also started our office in Dubai. The bookings for the China are being canceled. This has affected our business.""Also, there is a fall in the passengers going to Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia," he added. (ANI)

