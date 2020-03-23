IPL 2020 Likely to Be Pushed Further Amid Coronavirus Scare As BCCI, Franchises Set to Meet via Conference Call: Report

Indian Premier League Trophy (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed until April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The cash-rich league was first scheduled to start on March 29 but it looks like fans will have to wait to see their favourite teams and players in action. As per recent reports, IPL 2020 might be delayed even further after a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. IPL 2020 to Be Held Between July-September? BCCI Looking at a Possible Window.

The Indian cricketing board is looking at a possible curtailed 13th IPL season at the end of the year according to a report from India Today. It is understood that BCCI officials will hold a conference call will all of the eight franchises from the league on Tuesday (March 24) to ‘discuss the process and further way of IPL 2020.’ It is also reported that the tournament might even be cancelled if the spread of epidemic goes out of hand. BCCI Urges People to Play It Safe and Play for the World Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

There has been a rapid growth of the pandemic in India over the last few days as more than 400 people were tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and around seven have lost their lives. Due to the rapid spread of the virus parts on India are under complete lockdown with passenger-train services cancelled until March 31.

All sporting events in India have been suspended until further notice and it looks like the 13th edition if IPL might be pushed even further if the virus is not controlled. Positive cases around the world are close to 350,000 with the death toll rising over 15,000.