New Delhi, January 4: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday, exuded confidence that Arvind Kejriwal will regain the Chief Minister's post in Delhi, riding on the people's support for the development work carried out in the last 10 years. Sisodia criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging they lack a vision for Delhi and have no notable achievements in the states they govern. He also highlighted the public's concern over the BJP's inability to reduce crime in Delhi.

"The people of Delhi are standing in support of Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal will again become the Chief Minister of Delhi and will continue to work for the development of Delhi...BJP has no vision for Delhi and they have nothing to tell about the achievements of BJP-ruled governments in various states...The people of Delhi want to ask why crime has not been reduced in Delhi?" Sisodia told reporters. BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List of 29 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Parvesh Verma To Contest From New Delhi Seat Against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, party's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar among others. Meanwhile, Congress has chosen Alka Lamba to challenge AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in the Kalkaji constituency for the upcoming assembly elections. Lamba emphasizes that her campaign will decisively tackle the pressing issues of crime, pollution, and unemployment plaguing the national capital. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Parties Go Tech-Savvy, Use AI for Creative Campaigns, Targeting Rivals With Sharp Jibes.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. Aam Aadmi Party had won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. In the assembly elections held in 2015, it came to power with full majority by winning 67 out of 70 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)