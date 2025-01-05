New Delhi, January 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party in the 'Parivartan Rally' held in the national capital while garnering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, drawing strong criticism from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leading to a fresh political showdown as both parties gear up for a high-stakes battle in the upcoming polls.

PM Narendra Modi appealed to the voters of the national capital to give Bharatiya Janata Party a chance in the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. He took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that the government has been no less than a "tragedy (AAP-DA)." "We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to the BJP for the bright future of Delhi, it is the BJP which can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Parivartan Rally' at Japanese Park in Rohini. ‘No Welfare Scheme To Be Shut if BJP Comes to Power in Delhi, Will Weed Out Corruption’, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing Election Rally in Rohini.

PM Modi further said that he had come to address the gathering after inaugurating development works for Delhi worth thousands of crores of rupees. He added that the coming 25 years will remain crucial for the future of the entire country and Delhi's contribution was necessary in the 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

"I have just come here after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects for Delhi worth thousands of crores of rupees. We are in the year 2025. The coming 25 years will be crucial for the future of Delhi and the entire country. These 25 years will witness India become a Viksit Bharat. We will be a part of it. These years will witness India transform into a new age of modernisation. The time, when India becomes the world's third economic power, is coming soon and Delhi's contribution is necessary for it," he added.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi. He also undertook a ride in the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station. Hitting back at the criticism, Kejriwal came out heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'AAP-DA' jibe at the Delhi government and accused the BJP of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of 'Delhi Dehat', adding that this time they will take 'revenge' from BJP. ‘Projects Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi Result of Collaboration Between Central, Delhi Governments’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

Kejriwal accused the Centre of not abrogating Section 81 and Section 33 of the Delhi Land Reforms Act and not implementing the long-awaited land-pooling policy. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "Today, the PM spoke for 30 minutes and he kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government of Delhi - I was listening to it, it felt bad...The promise made by the Prime Minister for Delhi in 2020 - the people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled."

Kejriwal also mentioned the inauguration of the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Delhi CM Atishi as part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). He added that AAP didn't resort to 'vendetta politics' despite their top leadership being sent to jail. BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his official residence "Sheesh Mahal," accusing him of misusing public funds for its construction.

The BJP candidate said that the 'Sheesh Mahal' should be declared a tourist spot and that the residence should be open to the public. Speaking to ANI, Parvesh Verma said, "I have written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, requesting that the people of the New Delhi constituency be allowed to view the 'Sheesh Mahal,' as it has been built using their tax and development money."

"Sheesh Mahal should be declared a tourist spot. The people of Delhi should know how the person who looted, betrayed, Delhi, who sold their dreams, got the 'Sheesh Mahal' built. I want the people of Delhi to see the reality of Arvind Kejriwal who is a mahathug," said Verma. Slamming the BJP for failing to project any chief ministerial face, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said former MP Parvesh Verma is going to lose from the New Delhi constituency as there is no "comparison" with Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, against Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat, while Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit. Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, Sandeep Dikshit said on Sunday that just like there is a hat-trick in cricket, all the three top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party- Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and Manish Sisodia will lose in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Another Congress candidate, Alka Lamba, slammed former Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, over the alleged use of Rs 33 crores of taxpayers' money for the renovation of the Chief Minister's official residence during the pandemic. The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

