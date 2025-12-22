Actor Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3. The film is all set for theatrical release on October 2, 2026, the makers announced on Monday. Shooting for the much-awaited third instalment of the popular franchise is currently in full swing. ‘Drishyam 3’: Mohanlal Wraps Shooting for Upcoming Instalment of Jeethu Joseph’s Iconic Crime Thriller Franchise; Cake-Cutting Video From Sets Goes Viral – WATCH.

Portrayed brilliantly by Ajay Devgn, Vijay Salgaonkar is a simple, middle-class man who stands firm against every adversity, not with violence, but with sheer willpower, intelligence, and an unshakeable love for his family.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ To Release on October 2, 2026 – Watch Announcement Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Studio18 (@starstudio18)

Vijay Salgaonkar emerged as an iconic on-screen father, standing up against every adversity through sharp thinking and emotional strength. According to the makers, the film is being shot across multiple cities and locations. The story will advance within the established Drishyam timeline, introducing new and unexpected twists in the lives of the Salgaonkar family.

The original ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles, along with other celebrated actors. The makers have hinted at edge-of-the-seat drama as the narrative unfolds further.

Presented by Star Studio18, Drishyam 3 is a Panorama Studios production. Will Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Be Different From Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’? Director Jeethu Joseph Debunks the Rumour.

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam 3 releases in cinemas worldwide on October 2, 2026.